PM Imran shares 'good news’ as inflows in govt's Roshan Digital Accounts crosses $1.5 bn

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared new milestones and achievements by the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier shared ‘good news' from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saying that the inflows through Roshan Digital Accounts had broken records.

Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones. Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn. Accounts & deposits have set new records since the $1 bn event 2 months ago. https://t.co/sEe2wiOYrG pic.twitter.com/hAIx2Rko4Z — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2021

'Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn,' the tweet reads.

PM maintained, ‘The accounts & deposits have set new records since the $1 billion event 2 months ago.’

Earlier in April, the State Bank of Pakistan had announced that foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts had crossed the $1billion mark. The fund inflows through RDA have crossed $1bn in just over seven months,’ the State Bank said in a tweet.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country is leading the project under which Pakistani diaspora are able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers are able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad are able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.