PIA airlifts another 2 million anti-Covid doses from China

11:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
PIA airlifts another 2 million anti-Covid doses from China
Share

A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has airlifted another consignment of two million doses of Sinovac vaccines from Beijing as a vaccination drive has been paced up amid fears of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Pakistan has so far received 16.5 million doses of Sinovac and six million doses of Sinopharm from China. The Chinese vaccines make a larger part of Pakistan’s inoculation drove, although others like AstraZeneca and Moderna are also available.

Pakistan has crossed the mark of administrating 20 million people across the country. The government aims at administrating 70 million doses in the running year. 

Pakistan administers half-million Covid vaccine ... 11:35 AM | 13 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday administered more than half-million Covid vaccine doses, which is the highest ...

More From This Category
Pakistan asks richer nations to ‘do more’ for ...
10:30 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Junaid Khan gets NCOC reply to Covid vaccine ...
10:04 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Usman Mirza’s remand in Islamabad assault case ...
08:57 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Gilgit-Baltistan notifies 10% increase in ...
08:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Captain, 25, among two Pakistan Army personnel ...
07:25 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Pakistan approves 15% special allowance for its ...
06:29 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ghana Ali reveals she is Hafiz e Quran
11:13 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr