PIA airlifts another 2 million anti-Covid doses from China
A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has airlifted another consignment of two million doses of Sinovac vaccines from Beijing as a vaccination drive has been paced up amid fears of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
Pakistan has so far received 16.5 million doses of Sinovac and six million doses of Sinopharm from China. The Chinese vaccines make a larger part of Pakistan’s inoculation drove, although others like AstraZeneca and Moderna are also available.
Pakistan has crossed the mark of administrating 20 million people across the country. The government aims at administrating 70 million doses in the running year.
Pakistan administers half-million Covid vaccine ... 11:35 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday administered more than half-million Covid vaccine doses, which is the highest ...
