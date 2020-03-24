FINCA Pakistan response to COVID-19 pandemic
Web Desk
01:06 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
FINCA Pakistan response to COVID-19 pandemic
FINCA Pakistan response to COVID-19 pandemic
Share

LAHORE - As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic spreads, FINCA Pakistan, part of a global network, is playing its role to stem the spread. The Microfinance Bank has taken swift and divisive measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees, partners and customers all over the world in cognisance of the guidelines suggested by the World Health Organisation. In Pakistan specifically, FINCA Microfinance Bank is closely monitoring the situation.

FINCA has issued progressive internal guidelines for all of its employees, ensuring the strict enforcement of all precautionary measures encouraging employees to adhere to the new no-contact greetings, limiting unnecessary travel, social distancing measures as recommended.

FINCA is one of the first financial institutions to implement a Work From Home (WFH) plan, to do its best to ensure the safety of its employees and their well-being. At the same time, the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) has been re-assessed to ensure that our patrons have access to financial services during this pandemic.

As a responsible organization, FINCA Pakistan is further providing free health care (in case of COVID-19) to all of its employees, freehand sanitizers have been placed across the network for employees & customers, protocols to disinfect regularly all premises have been put in place, Bank will rotate critical resources between office/work from home while keeping the BCP resources separate, strict screening at office entrance has started and visits of external vendors have been limited.

For its customers, FINCA has sent out communication recommending limiting branch visits and offering incentives to use its digital and alternate delivery banking channels; which include Phone Banking, ATM channel, and the FINCA Pakistan’s Wallet and SimSim APP which enable customers to responsibly make transactions without leaving their homes as well as repay their loans or withdraw cash using partner merchant networks as UBL Omni. Both FINCA Pakistan and the SimSim app allow a host of financial facilities such as funds transfers and mobile recharge, all from the comfort of their homes.

More From This Category
TECNO’s CAMON 15 earns $3.4m orders within 2 ...
10:33 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
FINCA Pakistan response to COVID-19 pandemic
01:06 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
Ufone monthly data offer to ensure seamless ...
07:33 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
Punjab govt officials begin video conferencing ...
06:54 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
PITB to develop HRMIS & SIS for 355 federal govt ...
06:18 PM | 22 Mar, 2020
Catch us live on TECNO Camon 15 launch event
08:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
08:53 PM | 25 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr