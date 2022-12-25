Netflix to block password sharing facility from next year

For all those ''Netflix-ing and chilling,'' there comes not-so-good news. With a Netflix subscriber count of 223.09 million in 2022, there have been a plethora of people using the streaming app without a subscription by using another subscriber's credentials. However, this facility will no longer be able for people to watch their favourite shows with borrowed passwords or accounts.

The OTT streaming platform is reportedly planning to crack down on the infamous password-sharing ability from the new year. This came as a result of Netflix suggesting password-sharing as one of the main reasons behind the platform's subscriptions going down. The company addressed the pertaining issue without risking loyal consumers.

It has been noted that 100 million viewers gained access to the platform using borrowed passwords mostly taken from their family and friends.

Netflix co-chief executive Reed Hastings told his senior officials that the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated the password-sharing problem which the company planned to deal with for a long time. The company has planned to ask subscribers sharing accounts for the facility to pay from 2023, Wall Street Journal reported.

The update will expectedly hit the United States' users early next year.