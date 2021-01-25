Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,629 new infections, 23 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 23 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,629 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

With new 23 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,318 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 534,041.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,414 patients have recovered from the virus in a day; total recoveries have recorded at 488,903.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases is 33,820. The national positivity ratio is recorded at nearly 4 percent.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 241,200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 154,017 in Punjab 65,532 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,815 in Islamabad, 18,750 in Balochistan, 8,825 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,902 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,568 individuals have died due to the novel virus in Punjab 3,892 in Sindh, 1,839 in KP, 468 in Islamabad, 256 in Azad Kashmir, 193 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

At least 36,607 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours while 7,680,242 samples have been tested so far.

Pakistan has approved the emergency use of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’, the third vaccine approved against the deadly coronavirus.