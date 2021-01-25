Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts parts of KPK, AJK
09:40 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
Share
PESHAWAR – A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook multiple parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu Kashmir in the wee hours of Monday.
The tremors were felt in Deer Bala, Mansehra, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawlakot, and adjoining areas. The epicenter was reported at a depth of 105 km.
People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported due to the earthquake.
Demonetize Rs5,000 note from July 2021, suggests ... 07:38 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Former Federal Board of Revenue chairman and renowned accountant Syed Shabbar Zaidi has suggested that ...
- Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day10:14 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts parts of KPK, AJK09:40 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,629 new infections, 23 deaths in 24 hours09:24 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:05 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 January 202108:41 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tie the knot in private and traditional sunset wedding
09:23 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
- Bakhtawar-Mahmood’s wedding – Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bilawal House05:07 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
- Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tie the knot today04:51 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
- Chaudhry The Martyr – Trailer of biopic on slain Karachi cop ...03:45 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021