Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts parts of KPK, AJK

PESHAWAR – A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook multiple parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu Kashmir in the wee hours of Monday.

The tremors were felt in Deer Bala, Mansehra, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawlakot, and adjoining areas. The epicenter was reported at a depth of 105 km.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported due to the earthquake.