Web Desk
09:24 AM | 10 Jan, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,649 new infections, positivity rate hits 3.6pc
ISLAMABAD – In an alarming trend, the COVID positivity ratio in Pakistan has recorded at 3.66 percent with rising Omicron cases, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics from the country’s nerve center on Covid, Pakistan reported a daily jump of 1,649 coronavirus infections as cases surged across the country especially in Karachi, where the positivity ratio surpassed 15 percent.

At least 3 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours while the overall toll has now surged to 28,972 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,305,707.

Pakistan conducted a total of 45,002 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.66 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 617. Around 330 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,258,987.

As many as 487,668 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 448,091 in Punjab, 181,757 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,396 in Islamabad, 33,659 in Balochistan, 34,704 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,432 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,080 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,681 in Sindh, 5,943 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 748 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

