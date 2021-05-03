Kangana Ranaut responds to Ali Gul Pir's funny video
Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir's plethora of humour gigs is phenomenal as he wins hearts with his every creation.
The latest video that has spread like wildfire leaving everyone rolling with laughter is the 35-year-old comedian channelling Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as she recently voiced out her concerns about how the international media is reporting India's terrible Covid-19 situation.
The hilarious improvisation caught the Queen star's eye as well and she was equally amused by Pir's video.
Apa @KanganaTeam reminds us of the dangers of news reporting by comparing it to a pandemic. If news stops, deaths will too! @BDUTT @TIME @RanaAyyub pic.twitter.com/CYV4TXKtVy— Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) May 1, 2021
"India is shown as if its people have just evolved from monkeys to humans. They behave as if a few white people must come and make you their slaves, tell you what to do, how to behave, eat, tell you what a democracy is, whom to choose, you just don't have the sense to do what is right. So we will tell you what to do," she said in her video.
The original version was shared by Kangana on her Instagram handle." Please watch warning to all..those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up", she wrote.
Kangana responded, "At least you are funny and made me laugh."
At least you are funny and made me laugh ????????— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 1, 2021
Ali replied, "Well we might disagree on many things but at least we can laugh together."
Well we might disagree on many things but at least we can laugh together— Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) May 1, 2021
The Twitter banter was super adorable as they exchanged a few words.
Earlier, he took a hilariously dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan's famous speech on corruption. Moreover, he dedicated a new song Tera Jism Meri Marzi which tackles the misunderstood slogan this Women’s Day.
