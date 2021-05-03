Kangana Ranaut responds to Ali Gul Pir's funny video

Web Desk
05:05 PM | 3 May, 2021
Kangana Ranaut responds to Ali Gul Pir's funny video
Share

Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir's plethora of humour gigs is phenomenal as he wins hearts with his every creation.

The latest video that has spread like wildfire leaving everyone rolling with laughter is the 35-year-old comedian channelling Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as she recently voiced out her concerns about how the international media is reporting India's terrible Covid-19 situation.

The hilarious improvisation caught the Queen star's eye as well and she was equally amused by Pir's video.

"India is shown as if its people have just evolved from monkeys to humans. They behave as if a few white people must come and make you their slaves, tell you what to do, how to behave, eat, tell you what a democracy is, whom to choose, you just don't have the sense to do what is right. So we will tell you what to do," she said in her video. 

The original version was shared by Kangana on her Instagram handle." Please watch warning to all..those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up", she wrote.

Kangana responded, "At least you are funny and made me laugh."

Ali replied, "Well we might disagree on many things but at least we can laugh together."

The Twitter banter was super adorable as they exchanged a few words.

Earlier, he took a hilariously dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan's famous speech on corruption. Moreover, he dedicated a new song Tera Jism Meri Marzi which tackles the misunderstood slogan this Women’s Day.

Ali Gul Pir recreates 'Oye Motti' viral scene ... 02:17 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir has proved from time to time that he is the king of subtle roasting. A memorable entry ...

More From This Category
Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann’s surprise ...
03:17 PM | 3 May, 2021
Ayeza Khan welcomes new addition to her house
03:46 PM | 3 May, 2021
Nausheen Shah loses her cool over Aamir Liaquat's ...
02:13 PM | 3 May, 2021
Mashal Khan's latest post fuels engagement rumours
01:54 PM | 3 May, 2021
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik quarantines ...
01:39 PM | 3 May, 2021
Netizens roast Aamir Liaquat for making fun of ...
04:34 PM | 2 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki leaves fans gushing
03:17 PM | 3 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr