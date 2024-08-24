Search

65-year-old woman patient raped at India’s public hospital

02:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

MUMBAI – An elderly woman was sexually assaulted by a man within the premises of a government-run hospital in India amid ongoing protests against rape and murder of a female doctor.

The incident took place

According to Indian media, in Balapur district in Indian state of Maharashtra where a 25-year-old man rapped a 65-year-old woman.

The elderly woman had come to the hospital from her village for treatment, but due to the late hour, she could not find any doctors. She decided to spend the night at the hospital.

Reports said the 25-year-old suspect assaulted the woman at around 2 am when she was sleeping. When the woman started screaming, people came to her rescue and apprehended the perpetrator.

The police have stated that the victim is receiving treatment at the hospital, and a case has been filed against the accused with an investigation underway.

It is recalled thata female trainee doctor was sexually assaulted and then murdered at RG Kar Hospital in Indian, prompting massive protests across the country.

