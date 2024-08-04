Indian boy arrested for raping cow in Bhopal state

NEW DELHI – A disturbing incident has been reported from central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, where a teenager sexually assaulted a cow.
Reports shared by Indian media said the 17-year-old boy was held for allegedly sexually assaulting the poor animal. The disgraced incident was captured on a clip and shared on social media, prompting locals to hand the suspect over to the law enforcers.
The incident also sparked outrage and calls for stricter animal cruelty laws as cow is considered sacred in India.
Despite being a sensitive topic, it is not first time when animals suffered cruelty. Last year, another Indian man was held for raping calf in village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.
Sexual assault of animals remains a stigma of Indian society. Experts cited lack of empathy, psychological issues, history of sexual trauma, and other factors that contribute to this animal sexual abuse.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
