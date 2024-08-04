Search

Indian boy arrested for raping cow in Bhopal state

4 Aug, 2024
Indian boy arrested for raping cow in Bhopal state
NEW DELHI – A disturbing incident has been reported from central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, where a teenager sexually assaulted a cow.

Reports shared by Indian media said the 17-year-old boy was held for allegedly sexually assaulting the poor animal. The disgraced incident was captured on a clip and shared on social media, prompting locals to hand the suspect over to the law enforcers.

The incident also sparked outrage and calls for stricter animal cruelty laws as cow is considered sacred in India.

Despite being a sensitive topic, it is not first time when animals suffered cruelty. Last year, another Indian man was held for raping calf in village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

Sexual assault of animals remains a stigma of Indian society. Experts cited lack of empathy, psychological issues, history of sexual trauma, and other factors that contribute to this animal sexual abuse.

