Gold rate remains stable in Pakistan today – Check today gold price

KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.

Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.

In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan