Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 December 2020
09:38 AM | 2 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs109,200 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs93,600 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs85,820 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs100,,100 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Karachi PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Islamabad PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Peshawar PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Quetta PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Sialkot PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Attock PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Gujranwala PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Jehlum PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Multan PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Bahawalpur PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Gujrat PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Nawabshah PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Chakwal PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Hyderabad PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Nowshehra PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Sargodha PKR 109,200 PKR 1,418
Faisalabad PKR 106,800 PKR 1,418
Mirpur PKR 106,800 PKR 1,418

