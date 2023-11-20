  

Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 20th November 2023

Web Desk
08:45 AM | 20 Nov, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

This day brings you several opportunities for achievements in every aspect of your life. You need to continue to stay patient as it will bring you some great benefits and rewards in both your professional and private life. Be thankful for what you have achieved and gained.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may suffer due to bad temper and quick anticipation. You need to take care of your impulsive shopping behavior. Being in authoritative position, you need calming and relaxed approach at your place.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you are in for an amazing day with everything working out in your favor. Stay calm if something seems different from what you expected as it will be in your favor eventually. Travelling for work may be a good and enjoyable idea.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you do not worry as you will get many opportunities to better your skills. Your relationship status looks fine but there are some underlying currents that need to be addressed. Be smart and reflective on sensitive domestic affairs.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you need to be patient and keep going as you get closer to achieving your long-term goal, both in your personal and professional life. Your married life will bring prosperity and happiness to your life. Feel happy and contented.

 Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, your neighbor will surprisingly prove to be useful. Your partner may get angry with you over something you did not expect to be wrong in the first place. Your loaned money will find its way back to you. 

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, love is in the air for you and your partner as the stars seem to be in your favor. Work may get hectic but you will manage to take out time for your friends and family. Pay attention to all friends who have been ignored by you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, you need to stay away from some colleagues who like to judge others as they are likely to bring out your bad side. Your financial situation looks awesome. A walk in the open is advised to clear your head and to work on your breathing. Be optimist and practical minded.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, your health is not going to be in your favor today and it is more about your mental health which may trigger. You are looking for happiness but that is not possible until you do something for yourself. Be focused and attentive.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, life turns to be very testing and challenging so start reflecting on it. Don’t become worried and upset. Follow suit certain laws and start becoming satisfied in life’s offering.Offer all rituals with passion and binding.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may be facing an authoritative and unwanted force in the office. This person will help you a great deal in managing many things that are stressing you out. Focus to deliver well and ignore the gossip in house. Stay blessed and stay happy.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you may try very hard to resist the temptation of spending money on several non-issue items so try to be a bit economical and sensible.Enjoy time with family at home or outing. Share alms or charity among the poor.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

08:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th November, 2023

08:45 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 17, 2023

08:41 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16th November 2023

08:42 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 15 November, 2023

08:42 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th November, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:01 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – Check latest Dollar, Pound, Riyal rates

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th November 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – Check latest Dollar, Pound, Riyal rates

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate remains stable in Pakistan today – Check today gold price

KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.

Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.

In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: