Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

Web Desk
09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023
Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to mentally ready to confront a tough and crisis from family. You have to be relaxed and focused to resolve these. Our life turns to uncertain and unthinkable. Stay blessed and connected with spiritual guide to stay calm.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day will bound you to keep it up the good work and follow rules and regulations at workplace. Enjoy life with new friends and pay more attention at workplace. Stay blessed and express thankfulness to Allah Almighty.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have to  take care of health and reckon it as  priority Have a faith in yourself and start acknowledge friends’ support and help. Stay calm and relaxing in life. Be positive and matured in life.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to hold a positive perspective with finding a new job prospect in the market. You have to decide to apply for the desired enrolled courses. Enjoy free will to start a new job. Stay stronger and determined to follow a roadmap for success.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you have to plan to increase business by strategizing new policies. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Try with the optimum level to relish every free moment of life. Plan a new project of social media and design a workable plan. Be positive and stay calm.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you have to postpone all past projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You expect some spiritual activities for mental calmness. You may also go for audit report. Stay connected to the assigned tasks.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may suffer homesickness but try to control in depression. You should have good communication and spend quality time with friends and .Today, you need to make sure you review and have a prior plan of your expenses this can give a peaceful mindset. Be practical and motivated.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day will enable you to chalk out life in real essence. Try to control your aggression and stay calm. Chalk out a new and an effective plan for hunting a job in abroad. Be punctual and focused for the tasks ahead. Stay healthy and positive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be happy over your fitness and health related issues. Your superiors can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards. Be cooperative and matured in affairs of life.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your personal life needs strengthening and reliable. There will be more money than normal in your bank account. Be sensible and adopt a calculated attitude in life. Stay blessed and stronger in life.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to understand at the start of this day to restart all academic tasks timely. Your health should be substantially better, as you might anticipate. Stay positive and dedicated. Be positive and calm.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you tend to be in the state of decision and indecision. Try to feel relaxed and accomplished whenever you complete these tasks .Be matured and sensible to decide wisely and rationally in life. Be optimist and realist in life.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 23 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23 November, 2023

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

08:42 AM | 21 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21st November 2023

08:45 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th November 2023

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

08:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th November, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

Horoscope

09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, other currencies; check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 287
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.95 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.01 767.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.2 210.2
China Yuan CNY 40.12 40.52
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.41 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.33 61.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.96 174.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.8 27.1
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check out today gold rates - 24 November 2023

Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 November 2023

On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Karachi PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Islamabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Peshawar PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Quetta PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sialkot PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Attock PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujranwala PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Jehlum PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Multan PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Bahawalpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujrat PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nawabshah PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Chakwal PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Hyderabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nowshehra PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sargodha PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Faisalabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Mirpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: