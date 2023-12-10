Search

Daily Horoscope – December 10, 2023

09:19 AM | 10 Dec, 2023
Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you have to understand the challenges of worldly life. Your beloved will dishearten you with her mis-commitments. You need to get prepared for a happy and delightful day. Be positive to relish every comfort of life.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you may receive happiest  news in property  deals. Your efforts may soon be rewarded in the investment you did earlier. You had been in extreme financial pressure but you will   relish every moment today with friends.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you’ll get to spend the entire day with your loved. Today, your health will be fragile; so take care of dietary habits. Pay attention to yourself and start exercises daily in the morning.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to carry out professional plans and spend time with loved ones. You might assist a family member today in making a career decision. Be consistent and dedicated with the assigned tasks.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, will be a good day in terms of your health. You should concentrate on your objectives today. You don’t go out with your buddies, which may make the day special.Try to help people in your working circle

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today you will be encouraged to enroll yourself in professional training program. This will surely refine your abilities and get ready for better work chances. You should strengthen your relations of the family.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This day reserves upcoming challenges and crisis for you. Whether in your professional or personal life, your ability to think clearly today may help you accomplish amazing things. You can make yourself healthy and energetic with physical activities.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, will be a great day for your professional life .You will be recognized for your efforts. If you’re a student, you might do well on a difficult exam. You could have some happy family news to share. Be vigilant and pro-active.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, God has given you the chance adopt a healthy lifestyle and make positive changes in your life. Now is the ideal moment to move forward and make wise decisions on your job or academic goals. Relish your precious time with family.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your health will be constant and unchanging. Take rest and follow a healthy diet plan. This is an appropriate day to invest in a long-term plan if you wish to.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you will face many new challenges in life. You have to settle all solid financial matters with the help of all friends. Make a new and revised plan for investment after consultation and working.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you may feel blessed for having an unexpected premium at workplace. By the end of the day, you could hear some encouraging news which will motivate you to decide bigger and productive. Involve yourself in some charitable work. Keep striving hard unless you achieve your set goals.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 285.95
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 741.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check out today gold rates here

Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Karachi PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Islamabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Peshawar PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Quetta PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Sialkot PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Attock PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Gujranwala PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Jehlum PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Multan PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Bahawalpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Gujrat PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Nawabshah PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Chakwal PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Hyderabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Nowshehra PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Sargodha PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Faisalabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Mirpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486

