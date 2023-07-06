Search

Daily Horoscope – 6 July 2023

Web Desk 09:02 AM | 6 Jul, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 6 July 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you need to rethink your set priorities. Think positively and practically to plan wisely for a progressive future ahead. Remember to deliver your best if you aspire promotion. Stay calm and focused.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, the life may bring you unlimited pleasure and unexpected calmness. Stay connected with the tasks assigned. Always lead others to help out in their distress. Stay healthy and fit by maintaining regular exercises.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may face severe criticism in office by superiors. Be relaxed and calm to observe this hammering and stay motivated as strong man. Be positive and matured.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you have to be changing accordingly as Manager. But you have to express sense of humor while talking with others. Your beloved acknowledges your sincerity and true love. Focus your prior tasks to accomplish timely.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may bring an immense opportunity to deliver. You may very likely to face hypocrite and insincere people around you at workplace. Some people will suffer due to this guise. Be realist to face and confront every crisis and challenge with bravery and rationality.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, your vision and insight will sort out all things. You have to create new and innovative ideas for workplace. Be positive and alert tonight from any anxiety and discomfort. Be creative and imaginative to produce wonderful work.

 Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may find a position to help yourself reaching goals. The most important thing is not to react emotionally when matters don’t go your way. Set out for outing abroad with buddies. Your stress should be fizzle out tonight.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, it’s not often you let your imagination run away with you but luck could easily happen in your favor .Try to keep your head calm and practical while confronting painful experiences. Enjoy every moment of life.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Understand one reality that you have to take a more relaxed attitude to getting on in the world, you’ll start making progress again. Be flexible in dealing with others to granting them, space to deliver.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

You have to improve yourself on every level of professional life. All challenges will be kept coming but patience and forbearance will resolve all issues. Try to move up a gear to achieve what you have desired.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

If you feel honest with yourself, then realize one thing that about what it is you really want from life. In past, you have pursued goals but you often face failure as committed man. Change you’re thinking now to come pace with the world. Be Happy and blessed. 

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you have to deliver your best for set targets. It’s true that you need to keep trying to move forward again and reschedule your plans to become successful and notable. Stay connected with the tasks and focused to deliver the best.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 06, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 6, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 274.4 281.65
Euro EUR 304.5 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.25 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.2 74
Australian Dollar AUD 184.45 187.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.39 769.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 215
China Yuan CNY 37.5 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.38
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.28 937.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.14 60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.52 177.52
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 743.59 751.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.65 79.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 304.08 309.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.8 7.92

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 06, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375

