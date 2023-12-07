Daily Horoscope - 7th December 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20- April 19)

You have unlimited world of beauty and amaze. Today, it’s a good idea to acknowledge and express gratitude before you move on to another projects. Enjoy free will but you may suffer due to this approach. Be alert and vigilant.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, you're in the mood to channel your inner mood and indulge in a form of kitchen activities. Express your pure and hearty feelings for your friendship. Enjoy leisure moments with your family. You have a plenty time to select or reject.

Gemini: (May 20-June 21)

Today, you may confront unexpected criticism from family members. You will be at a point where you have made peace with the past and will be able to understand that things happened for you, and not to you. Establish a deeper connection with spiritual world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you have to except that's now how things work around here. Listen to what your inner Oracle is telling you about these signs and symbols, and you'll know exactly how to move forward. You will gather unlimited positive vibes.

Leo : ( July 22- Aug 22)

Today, you will face many challenges and issues but you possess the power to create your best to resolve all. You lead the world but have to confront some financial and emotional stress. Lead the world by following insight and wisdom.

Virgo : ( Aug 22 - Sep 22)

Today, your parents weren't quite as perfect as you would have liked them to be. What if their behavioral patterns are a reflection of your own negative patterns? Today, instead of playing the blame game, look at your circumstances from a higher perspective.

Libra: ( Sep22 - Oct 23)

Today, you're being asked to face hardships of worldly life courageously. Put extra ordinary efforts to get through this trial period. Being a strong-headed person, you have ability and determination to counter this crisis. Be resigned and focused.

Scorpio: (Oct 23 - Nov 22)

Today, it's time to allow your heart to expand with love and compassion. Nothing will free you like forgiving yourself and the other people. You love and acceptance are the core values of mankind. Live the moments of ease and leisure with friends.

Sagittarius: (Nov 22-Dec21)

Today, you’ve already done the hardest work. Now, prepare for the grand opening that is being designed especially for you by the divine forces. Improve and enhance your social interaction and raise your public interaction.

Capricorn: (Dec21-Jan19)

Today, your guides are urging you to pay attention to what you are saying yes to. Are you allowing somebody else's version of reality to influence your decisions? Upon deeper examination, you will understand all the ways in which you are betraying your truth here.

Aquarius:( Jan 19- Feb 18)

Today, you know exactly what needs your awareness. So, bring the gift of your loved one. Enjoy the freewill and try to help the needy. Be brave and strong. You will win the sympathies of your dear one.

Pisces: ( Feb 18- Mar20 )

Today, ignore the negative emotions and start believing in future plans. It's time for you to dream a new world into being with the support of your guides. You can manifest this reality for yourself. Open your heart and allow yourself to receive. Enjoy the sweet company of others.