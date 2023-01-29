Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

Web Desk 07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may feel dejected and depressed entire the day. You need to realize your past mistakes and plan for better future. Don’t forget to share your creative ideas with the superiors. Be happy and blessed with present lot.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may swing from fancy and realty today.Be conformist in certain important tasks.It’s high time to end up your confusion and uncertainty. You may change home and settle down in new area. Be enthusiastic but rational in committing new promises with partners.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you need to chalk down previous plans and tasks to complete in time. Be focused and determined to accomplish all tasks assigned. You have potential to deliver so keep doing the best work.Never think seriously about insecurities and negativity around yourself. Be conscious of your health as you may trigger your diabetics. 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today you might rate the luckiest day .You may experience love and affection in different matters. If you are single; you may find the best match for you. You might find today’s official work very easy and comfortable. Every member of your team will support you. This may be also best day for your business affairs and Investments. Take care of the health and diet of the elders.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may bring happy and exciting sensations. Your happiest mood will benefit you in every aspects of daily life. This is the day when you will raise your pride and prestige. The people will feel pride in your achievements. You may get the best intellectual understanding from any informative book. Be artistic and strive for the best.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today you might start a dull day but you will feel real energies in the later part of the day. Your positive energy will control negativity of your surroundings. A group of new workers may help in your work today. This day you may restart your business with more belief and conviction. Be conscious in signing new documents today without reading them in details.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

This day may bring decision power for important issues of your life. Health of kids will improve and your worries will end up. At work place, your colleagues may be supportive in your work. The team efforts will help you complete task timely. You may start new incentives with this month salary. The people who are deal in dairy, water projects, grains, home maker art and culture may bring impressive results.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today you may be busy in domestic issues and feel stressed. You might go out for an outing or watching a movie to enjoy yourself. Remember to control your emotions in buying some clothes or cosmetics. You may become more kind and polite with others. You may also plan to visit some desired place for family or friends..

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today you feel positive energy at its best. This will give you self-confidence to complete your tasks. You need to have a sound sleep today. You should avoid carelessness in making decisions in terms of finance, profession and studies. You may have some romantic moments with spouse. Sometimes, you may feel sad over self-respect issues. Be patient and calm today over pretty issues. 

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today try to be rational and controlled in spending. You should be cautious while expressing yourself in work and domestic matters. Manage your expenses and avoid lending money from your friends. You may postpone to make important decisions in real estates and plan after some days later. Today, it’s time to shoulder your responsibilities with more energies and commitment.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today you may finalize your business plans with the help of your team. You may use your wisdom to gain profits. You may also have harmony in your domestic life, there may be good understanding between you and spouse.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today you may accomplish your assigned tasks with passion and energies. You should plan wisely and thoughtfully for starting new business or signing new partisanship with investors. You may be in your comfort zone with the timely help and advices of the elders.Be responsible and committed. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 28th January 2023

08:08 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope – January 27, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope 26th January 2023

08:14 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 25 January 2023

07:45 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 24th January 2023

07:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope – January 23, 2023

07:49 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.70
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.50 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.10 802.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Karachi PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Islamabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Peshawar PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Quetta PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Sialkot PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Attock PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Gujranwala PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Jehlum PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Multan PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Bahawalpur PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Gujrat PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Nawabshah PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Chakwal PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Hyderabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Nowshehra PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Sargodha PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Faisalabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Mirpur PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: