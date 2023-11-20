No end in sight to Gaza war as death toll rises to 13,000

GAZA – Israel continued attacks on Gaza Strip, razing buildings in residential areas in pursuit of Hamas as Jewish forces have killed twice as many children in enclave since October 7 than the total of children killed in Palestine since 1967.

Gaza officials said death toll in strip crossed 13,000 since the war started erupted on October 7. DG media office said 5,500 children and 3,500 women were among deceased, while over 30,000 others suffered injuries.

The number of missing persons remained over 6,000, mostly children and women. Amid the ongoing bombardment, 83 mosques have been completely destroyed, while 166 of them suffered damages. Some churches were also targeted.

Majority of hospitals and local health centers are out of service while Israeli forces targeted 55 ambulances. Israel and the international community fully responsible for the ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip, Gaza said.

Amid the grave situation, UN special rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territories said that there is no place left to take shelter, calling governments must call for ceasefire now and ensure its respect.

Israeli has been carrying out air strikes on Gaza and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, the day when Hamas fighters conducted surprise attacks across the border into Israeli and killed around 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Sunday that ministers from Arab and Muslim countries will visit China on Monday on the first leg of a tour that aims to end the war in Gaza.