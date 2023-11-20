  

Search

Top NewsWorld

No end in sight to Gaza war as death toll rises to 13,000

Web Desk
09:19 AM | 20 Nov, 2023
No end in sight to Gaza war as death toll rises to 13,000
Source: File Photo

GAZA – Israel continued attacks on Gaza Strip, razing buildings in residential areas in pursuit of Hamas as Jewish forces have killed twice as many children in enclave since October 7 than the total of children killed in Palestine since 1967.

Gaza officials said death toll in strip crossed 13,000 since the war started erupted on October 7. DG media office said 5,500 children and 3,500 women were among deceased, while over 30,000 others suffered injuries.

The number of missing persons remained over 6,000, mostly children and women. Amid the ongoing bombardment, 83 mosques have been completely destroyed, while 166 of them suffered damages. Some churches were also targeted.

Majority of hospitals and local health centers are out of service while Israeli forces targeted 55 ambulances. Israel and the international community fully responsible for the ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip, Gaza said.

Amid the grave situation, UN special rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territories said that there is no place left to take shelter, calling governments must call for ceasefire now and ensure its respect.

Israeli has been carrying out air strikes on Gaza and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, the day when Hamas fighters conducted surprise attacks across the border into Israeli and killed around 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Sunday that ministers from Arab and Muslim countries will visit China on Monday on the first leg of a tour that aims to end the war in Gaza.

UN warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as death toll rises above 12,000

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:44 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Ministers from Saudi Arabia, other Muslim countries to visit China to ...

10:20 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

UN warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as death toll rises ...

03:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

All ICU patients die before Israel's 1-hour deadline to evacuate ...

09:19 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Israeli army continues to bomb Gaza as Palestinians' death toll ...

11:02 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistan's stock market surpasses 57,000 mark for the first time in ...

11:45 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

UN ‘fears the worst’ if Israel expands military offensive beyond ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:19 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

No end in sight to Gaza war as death toll rises to 13,000

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th November 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – Check latest Dollar, Pound, Riyal rates

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate remains stable in Pakistan today – Check today gold price

KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.

Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.

In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: