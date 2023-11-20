USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee witnessed an upward trajectory in interbank as trading started after the weekend.

In the early hours, the local currency hovered at 286.10, moving up by Rs0.40 in the inter-bank market.

On Friday, PKR shattered its losing streak as it closed the week Rs0.53 higher to settle at 286.50.

Pakistani rupee bounced back from 4-week losses in light of the International Monetary Fund’s first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

More to follow…