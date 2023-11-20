Islamabad High Court resumes hearing on Imran Khan’s appeal against jail trial in cipher case

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was indicted on charges of leaking state secrets, and now the cricket icon moved court against jail trial in the case.
A bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Gul Hassan and Justice Saman Rafat start hearing appeal filed by the outspoken politician against jail trial in the cipher case.
Earlier, the court issued stay order against the jail trial in the cipher case and ruled that notifications issued by the government for the jail trial seemed to be prima facie against high cort rules.
In previous hearing, attorney general apprised court that the intra-court appeal was not admissible in the first place.
PTI chief’s counsel Salman Akram Raja had told the court that he would reply to the objections raised on the trial by the attorney general.
PTI chairman's counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha appeared before the court. Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.
The special court judge turned down Imran Khan's application to defer the charge-sheet, ruling 'Today is the day for indictment.'
Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday.
In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.
Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.
In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.