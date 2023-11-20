Islamabad High Court resumes hearing on Imran Khan’s appeal against jail trial in cipher case

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was indicted on charges of leaking state secrets, and now the cricket icon moved court against jail trial in the case.

A bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Gul Hassan and Justice Saman Rafat start hearing appeal filed by the outspoken politician against jail trial in the cipher case.

Earlier, the court issued stay order against the jail trial in the cipher case and ruled that notifications issued by the government for the jail trial seemed to be prima facie against high cort rules.

In previous hearing, attorney general apprised court that the intra-court appeal was not admissible in the first place.

PTI chief’s counsel Salman Akram Raja had told the court that he would reply to the objections raised on the trial by the attorney general.

PTI chairman's counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha appeared before the court. Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The special court judge turned down Imran Khan's application to defer the charge-sheet, ruling 'Today is the day for indictment.'

Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.