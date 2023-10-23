Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan, his second in line Qureshi indicted in cipher case

LAHORE – Former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and country's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been indicted in the cipher case.
The former cricket star Imran Khan and his party's second most senior Shah Mehmood Qureshi pleaded not guilty, with Khan calling case as 'false, and pack of lies', and said he will prove his innocence.
PTI chairman's counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha appeared before the court. Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.
The special court judge turned down Imran Khan's application to defer the charge-sheet, ruling 'Today is the day for indictment.'
Earlier this month, Khan and Qureshi’s indictment could not take place as they were not provided with challan copies.
it was reported that at least 28 witnesses were included in cipher case, the official witnesses will be called after the indictment.
Meanwhile, the cops made very strict security arrangements outside the Adiala Jail while additional police personnel were also deployed.
Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies.
On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.5
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.
On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.
The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.
Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
