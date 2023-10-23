Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan, his second in line Qureshi indicted in cipher case

LAHORE – Former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and country's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been indicted in the cipher case.

The former cricket star Imran Khan and his party's second most senior Shah Mehmood Qureshi pleaded not guilty, with Khan calling case as 'false, and pack of lies', and said he will prove his innocence.

PTI chairman's counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha appeared before the court. Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The special court judge turned down Imran Khan's application to defer the charge-sheet, ruling 'Today is the day for indictment.'

Earlier this month, Khan and Qureshi’s indictment could not take place as they were not provided with challan copies.

it was reported that at least 28 witnesses were included in cipher case, the official witnesses will be called after the indictment.

Meanwhile, the cops made very strict security arrangements outside the Adiala Jail while additional police personnel were also deployed.

Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.