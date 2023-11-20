  

Qasim wins 5th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf title

11:06 AM | 20 Nov, 2023
LAHORE – Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana clinched the main category title at the 5th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament 2023, concluding at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on Saturday. The tournament, held under the patronage of WAPDA Sports Board, celebrated the skill and determination of golfers from across the country.

Former Vice Chief of Army Staff Gen Ahsan Saleem Hayat (r), a passionate golfer himself, graced the concluding ceremony as the chief guest. Chairman Wapda and Patron-in-Chief Wapda Sports Board Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r), along with other esteemed guests, attended the prize distribution ceremony where winners and top performers were honoured.

Qasim Ali Khan secured the main category title with an impressive margin of 8 shots, boasting a gross score of 219. Hussain Hamid claimed the second position with a score of 227, while Khalid Mehmood secured third place with a gross score of 233. Qasim, a prominent amateur golfer, has represented Pakistan in various international events, including this year’s Asia Pacific Amateur Championship.

In the lady amateur gross category, Bushra Fatima of Garrison Greens emerged victorious, while Ana James Gill of Royal Palm claimed the ladies net category title. In the Veteran’s section, Brig Anwar-ul-Haq of Garrison Greens secured the gross win, while Javed A Khan of Gymkhana Club claimed the net category victory.

The tournament featured additional invitational categories, with Lt Gen Hilal Hussain ® and Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh winning the gross and net categories, respectively. In the senior amateurs category, Abdul Rauf Ali secured the gross win, while Khalid Ch claimed the net win.

Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r), in his welcome remarks, emphasized the significance of sports, saying, “It is a historic fact that nations and their sports rise and fall together. With this in view, Wapda has been playing a pivotal role in the promotion of sports in Pakistan.” He reiterated Wapda’s commitment to patronizing sports and athletes in the country, emphasizing it as a top priority alongside providing low-cost, green, and clean hydel electricity and enhancing water storage capacity.

Overall, the tournament was a resounding success and a beautiful display of talent and determination by the competitors. This success is all credited to the organizers, Wapda, who held the event in the most professional manner.

Col (r) Jameel, in particular, stated, “The Championship was vigilantly refereed by Ms Munazza Shaheen, the only lady, Level-III qualified Rules Official in Pakistan, who was present on the Course from Dawn to Dusk!”

Shahid Javed, Tournament Director, was widely praised for his professionalism and dedication. Chairman Wapda, while praising the high standard of the maintenance of the golf course, under the supervision of Col (r) Jameel, Director Golf Royal Palm, announced a handsome cash reward for the marshals and ground staff.

