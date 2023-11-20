Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new bold pictures from Miami tour           

Pakistani actor and model Hajra Yamin never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold persona. The Jalan star’s foray into Pakistani showbiz industry proved that she is a star performer at heart.

From her appearance in soap operas to super hot modeling, the Ehd-e-Wafaa star has made millions swoon with her every avatar.

Other than giving the finest performances in dramas, Hajra is a globetrotter at heart, and her social media handles show captivating travelogue of her adventures across the globe.

The fashionista shared her stunning pictures during her US trip. She turned heads with a series of pictures showing her in an electric blue dress. She can be seen posing in what appears to be a fancy restaurant.

The pictures raked in love reactions while her fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the diva.

As her fans praised her, social media users also schooled her for posing in a revealing outfit.