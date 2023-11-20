Schools, colleges in Punjab to remain closed on Saturdays till January amid smog

LAHORE – Punjab’s capital topped the global pollution ranking with alarming high air quality levels, prompting stern measures from government including the closure of schools, and other educational institutions on Saturdays.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) took up the matter and issued orders to keep all educational institutions closed on all Saturdays until the end of January.

Justice Shahid Karim of LHC directed the provincial administration to to issue notifications about the closure of schools, colleges, and universities on Saturdays. The court head pleas filed for dealing with heavy smog engulfing Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

The government is also considering to enable work from work-from-home policy for two days a week, per the order.

LHC also directed the environment department, and other officials to take action against officers who did not take action against smog.

Over the weekend, the government made wearing masks mandatory across the province for a week.