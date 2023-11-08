Neymar's girlfriend targeted by armed robbers

SAO PAULO - The mother of Neymar's newborn daughter has had her home broken into by armed intruders.

In Sao Paulo, three individuals made an attempt to break into Bruna Biancardi's flat.

The influencer and her daughter were not home when the incident in Cotia occurred, but a 20-year-old guy has been detained in alleged connection with this.

Bruna's parents were present during the raid, according to accounts in the local media, but the robbers left when neighbours alerted security.

"Three armed men allegedly entered the residence and overpowered the 50- and 52-year-old victims," the Sao Paulo Department of Public Security stated in a statement.

The suspects took jewels, watches, and handbags.

Police further added, ''a 20-year-old male was taken into custody. The second the perpetrator has already been identified, and attempts are underway to find and apprehend the third."

After a while, Biancardi shared on Instagram, writing, "Material things are recovered, the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found."