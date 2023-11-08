Honey Singh gets divorce as wife retracts domestic abuse claims in court

After a marriage that endured for nearly 13 years, singer-rapper Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar were officially granted a divorce by a Delhi court on Tuesday, as reported by The Hindustan Times. Principal Judge Paramjit Singh of the family court finalized the divorce, marking the conclusion of a legal battle that spanned almost two and a half years.

In accordance with the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, a second motion is typically filed between six to eighteen months after the initial divorce petition. This interim period, known as the interregnum, serves as a buffer to allow both parties ample time to contemplate their decision to proceed with the divorce.

Singh and Talwar, who entered into matrimony in January 2011, jointly submitted their divorce request to the family court in September 2022, citing section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The court accepted their petition and initiated the required six-month interregnum period.

Ishan Mukherjee, the legal representative for Honey Singh, confirmed to the publication that "the divorce decree has been issued, and the second motion has been granted." He emphasized the private nature of the matter and refrained from making further comments. Advocate Vivek Singh, the attorney for Talwar, also declined to provide statements, characterizing it as a marital dispute.

In August 2021, Shalini filed a domestic abuse case against the singer with the Delhi Tis Hazari Court. Shortly after the case was filed, Singh vehemently refuted the allegations on social media, labelling them as "malicious," "false," and "odious." However, the allegations were subsequently withdrawn following a settlement between the two parties.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Apr-2023/honey-singh-set-to-appear-on-shehnaaz-gill-s-desi-vibes





