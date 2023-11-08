  

Search

Lifestyle

Honey Singh gets divorce as wife retracts domestic abuse claims in court

Web Desk
04:49 PM | 8 Nov, 2023
Honey Singh gets divorce as wife retracts domestic abuse claims in court
Source: Instagram

After a marriage that endured for nearly 13 years, singer-rapper Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar were officially granted a divorce by a Delhi court on Tuesday, as reported by The Hindustan Times. Principal Judge Paramjit Singh of the family court finalized the divorce, marking the conclusion of a legal battle that spanned almost two and a half years.

In accordance with the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, a second motion is typically filed between six to eighteen months after the initial divorce petition. This interim period, known as the interregnum, serves as a buffer to allow both parties ample time to contemplate their decision to proceed with the divorce.

Singh and Talwar, who entered into matrimony in January 2011, jointly submitted their divorce request to the family court in September 2022, citing section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The court accepted their petition and initiated the required six-month interregnum period.

Ishan Mukherjee, the legal representative for Honey Singh, confirmed to the publication that "the divorce decree has been issued, and the second motion has been granted." He emphasized the private nature of the matter and refrained from making further comments. Advocate Vivek Singh, the attorney for Talwar, also declined to provide statements, characterizing it as a marital dispute.

In August 2021, Shalini filed a domestic abuse case against the singer with the Delhi Tis Hazari Court. Shortly after the case was filed, Singh vehemently refuted the allegations on social media, labelling them as "malicious," "false," and "odious." However, the allegations were subsequently withdrawn following a settlement between the two parties.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Apr-2023/honey-singh-set-to-appear-on-shehnaaz-gill-s-desi-vibes
 
 
 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

02:14 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Aliza Sultan revamps post-divorce life with cooking classes

12:59 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

$2.2 million win for Salman, Rahat in California court in defamation ...

12:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted together again amid divorce rumours

04:16 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone share their wedding video

01:21 PM | 22 Oct, 2023

Alizeh Shah gets trolled by fans over her new K-Pop inspired look

03:49 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

British-Pakistani boxer's wife Faryal Makhdoom threatened for posting ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:02 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Chenab Limited rises with HBL's support

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.

Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.45
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.6 77.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.65 764.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.26 39.66
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.66 930.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.36 61.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 738.95 746.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.16 78.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 317.17 319.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce. 

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: