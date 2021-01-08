Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for invading privacy

B-town actress Anushka Sharma has become the latest victim to the privacy breach by the Indian media.

The Sultan actress was furious, and without minting her words she posted a story on her Instagram, after pictures of her and husband Virat Kohli sitting on their balcony were posted online.

“Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” she wrote.

Expressing her disappointment, the 32-year-old actress said that despite continuously telling the paparazzi to stop clicking pictures without consent, they did not acknowledge the request.

Sharma is expecting her first child with Kohli, and is regularly photographed when she makes public appearances. The couple shared the news of pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

The PK star recently delved into details about pregnancy and her future plans, “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted”.