Three Pakistanis sentenced to death for blasphemy on social media
Web Desk
04:53 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Three Pakistanis sentenced to death for blasphemy on social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the Pakistani capital has sentenced three people to death for blasphemy.

A professor has also been sentenced to 10 years in jail and a Rs100,000 fine on the same charge. He was accused of making anti-religious remarks during a lecture.

The other three were accused of operating a social media page that was deemed insulting to religion, according to reports in local media. They allegedly committed blasphemy by posting things on social media.

First ever death penalty for blasphemy on social ... 06:22 PM | 10 Jun, 2017

BAHWALPUR - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday sentenced a man to death for sharing offensive content about ...

The court declared that the charges, filed by a man named Hafiz Ehtesham in 2017, had been proven against the defendants. The case was submitted to the FIA.

The court also issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of four proclaimed offenders.

The court had reserved its verdict in case on December 15, 2020.

Pakistan sentences Christian brothers to death ... 09:48 AM | 15 Dec, 2018

LAHORE – Two Pakistani Christian brothers have been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges, according to the Centre ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s first coronavirus vaccine centre ...
06:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
CCPO Office cancels all police transfers by Umar ...
03:55 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Pakistan jails Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi for 15 ...
03:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Nusrat Shaheen sworn in as senator in Balochistan
03:15 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
NHA's merger into Naya Pakistan Housing Authority ...
06:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
PM Imran launches Special Technology Zones ...
01:47 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human trafficking
05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr