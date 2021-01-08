Three Pakistanis sentenced to death for blasphemy on social media
ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the Pakistani capital has sentenced three people to death for blasphemy.
A professor has also been sentenced to 10 years in jail and a Rs100,000 fine on the same charge. He was accused of making anti-religious remarks during a lecture.
The other three were accused of operating a social media page that was deemed insulting to religion, according to reports in local media. They allegedly committed blasphemy by posting things on social media.
The court declared that the charges, filed by a man named Hafiz Ehtesham in 2017, had been proven against the defendants. The case was submitted to the FIA.
The court also issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of four proclaimed offenders.
The court had reserved its verdict in case on December 15, 2020.
