Pakistan hikes natural gas priceby 172 percent

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Wednesday notified 172 percent increase in natural gas prices increase for non-protected domestic users.

A notification issued by the regulatory authority said the revised prices will come into effect from November 01, 2023.

However, the protected category will pay a fixed charge of Rs400 per MMBtu while consumers of non-protected category will pay a fixed charge of Rs1,000 for up to 1.5 hm3 and Rs2,000 if consumption exceeds 1.5 hm3.

Domestic consumers whose average consumption of the last four winter months (November to February) is below or equal to 0.9 hm3 are included in the protected category

Ogra has announced Rs100 per MMBtu increase for those consuming up to 25 hm3 per month, taking previous per MMBtu price to Rs300.

Similarly, it has jacked up per MMBtu price to Rs600 from previous Rs300 for customers consuming up to 60 hm3 in a month.

Customers with up to 100 hm3 per month consumption will pay Rs1000 per MMBtu as Rs600 increase has been notified for this slab.

Ogra has increased the gas tariff by Rs600 per MMBtu to Rs1,200 for those consuming up to 150 hm3 gas in a month while it has been revised up by Rs800 to Rs1,600 per MMBtu for those using 200 hm3 gas.

Furthermore, the per MMBtu price has been increased to Rs4,000 from previous Rs3,100 per MMBtu for those consuming up to 400 hm3 gas in a month.