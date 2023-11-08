Here is how you can get your e-licence in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Police have launched a new programme to streamline the application procedure for drivers licences.

On social networking platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the police disclosed the procedure for obtaining an e-license.

Approximately three million licence holders in the province of Punjab would have access to the online service.

It can also help those who have lost their driver's licence. Additionally, individuals can save a soft copy of their licence on their smartphones.

How to download an e-licence.

To download your e-licence all you have to do is go to http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk.

Once you've chosen the e-license option, you must provide your birthdate and CNIC. You will receive a PDF copy of the licence if you click the download button later.