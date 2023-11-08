Glenn Maxwell makes history for Australia in World Cup

DUBAI – Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell pulled out an unbelievable double hundred, shattering multiple records and taking his side into World Cup 2023 semi-final with thumping three-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The right-arm all-rounder smashed unbeaten 201 despite suffering cramps during his innings, lifting Aussies from the abyss in Mumbai match.

With the stunning knock, Maxwell became the first non-opener in men's ODIs to make a double hundred.

There have now been 11 men's ODI double hundreds but before Maxwell's outstanding knock each of them had been clubbed by an opener, while the Australia all-rounder came in at No.6 to achieve the milestone.

He has also become the first batter from Australia to score a men's ODI double hundred while beating the side's previous top score in the format of Shane Watson's 185* against Bangladesh in 2011.

Belinda Clark is the only other Australia batter to score an ODI double hundred when the former captain smashed 229* against Denmark in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 1997.

Maxwell's score of 201* is the highest by any batter in the second innings of an ODI and the first double hundred in the format when chasing.

The previous highest score in a run chase came from Fakhar Zaman with 193 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.

Maxwell's sensational knock is only the third double century to come in a men's Cricket World Cup as earlier Martin Guptill had smashed 237* against West Indies and Chris Gayle made 215 against Zimbabwe.

Maxwell also achieved a feat for hitting the fastest double hundred in a men's Cricket World Cup match, and the second-fastest in all ODIs.

The Australia dynamo missed Ishan Kishan's ODI record by a whisker, taking 128 balls to reach his double century which was just two more than the 126 balls the India wicket-keeper batter needed last year against Bangladesh.