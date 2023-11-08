1 Billion Followers Summit brings together 3,000 content creators, influencers in Dubai next year

DUBAI - The world’s biggest gathering for content creation and creators, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, is returning to Dubai for its second edition in January next year. Organised by the first digital media institution of its kind in the Middle East, New Media Academy, the UAE’s premier hub for content creation will take place on January 10-11, 2024, at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The largest event of its kind globally, the Summit is bringing together over 3,000 content creators, influencers and creatives from all around the globe, including 100 expert speakers, to address and inspire over 1 billion people around the world and discuss new media’s role in supporting economies and contributing to sustainable development agendas.

Over 2 days, the 1 Billion Followers Summit becomes one massive interactive workshop, where renowned content creators share their knowledge and expertise with new influencers and emerging creatives. With a vision of shaping the future of digital content and new media globally, the Summit offers a platform to share knowledge and extend partnerships and collaborations among influencers, content producers and various social media platforms.

The event will host several discussion panels and sessions to address how to transform new content creators into influencers, how to create meaningful and sustainable content, what skills ensure continuity across social media platforms and what tools and methods constitute successful content that positively adds to digital platforms.

Positive Narratives

Alia Al Hammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy said: “Imagine a world where content—be it written, spoken, or visual – does not exist. This sentiment holds especially true for the digital content industry and its creators. Equally unimaginable is a world without those who share their experiences and the stories of their communities with vast audiences, building bridges between cultures and ideas, and connecting thousands and millions around the globe.

“Through the 1 Billion Followers Summit, we aim to unite content creators, change-makers and thought leaders to address pressing global issues that impact both the present and the future of our world. The event also serves as a platform for content creators, social media platforms, and digital content production companies to exchange insights, fostering partnerships that align with the UAE's strategy of becoming a global hub for creative industries and talents.

“Sharing social content is a huge responsibility that leaves a lasting impact on the individual and social levels. This is why the New Media Academy is keen on this annual event to champion impactful content and positive narratives, in line with our commitment to unlocking the transformative potential of content creators, amplifying their influence,” she concluded.

Various Workshops

In its debut edition, the 1 Billion Followers Summit drew 17,500 registrations, granting participation to 6,500 attendees of over 40 engaging sessions and workshops. The summit brought together a powerhouse of international social media giants, with industry leaders like Meta, Warner Bros., TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook, and Mindvalley taking centre stage. The stellar lineup of speakers included renowned figures such as Trevor Noah, the world’s most famous comedy presenter, MatPat, known as The Nerdiest Guy on YouTube, Like Nastya, the kid behind the world's 3rd biggest YouTube channel, Jordan Matter, Devon Rodriguez, Mai and Mama Wafa, Ahmed El Ghandour, known as “El-Daheeh”, Karen Wazen, and young influencers Abdullah Anan, Ahmed Sharif, Omar Al-Helou, Nasser Al Aqil and others. Over 77 speakers and 200 CEOs, 300 media content companies and 100 digital content agencies converged at the event.