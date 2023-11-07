Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 - Check free Live Streaming here

Confident Australia take on resurgent Afghanistan at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as both sides look to seal World Cup semi-final spot.

Kangaroos made a great comeback in World Cup after facing humiliation by India and South Africa in their opening two matches.

The two sides will face off in 39th game of the ongoing ODI World Cup in Mumbai, and Tuesday’s encounter is touted to be an exciting game as both squads will push to win this one to keep their qualification hopes alive for the semifinals.

So far, Hashmatullah-led Afghanistan came up strong and they are facing Aussies after wins against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.

Australia on the other hand bounced back after facing two early blows. Kangaroos have so far bagged five games in a row to stand behind India and South Africa. Today’s win for them will take them to the semifinals.

If we look back, the Cummins-led squad faced Afghanistan three times in ODI cricket and have won all three matches.

Australia vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming

Australia vs Afghanistan match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries