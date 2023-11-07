Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 - Check free Live Streaming here

Confident Australia take on resurgent Afghanistan at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as both sides look to seal World Cup semi-final spot.
Kangaroos made a great comeback in World Cup after facing humiliation by India and South Africa in their opening two matches.
The two sides will face off in 39th game of the ongoing ODI World Cup in Mumbai, and Tuesday’s encounter is touted to be an exciting game as both squads will push to win this one to keep their qualification hopes alive for the semifinals.
So far, Hashmatullah-led Afghanistan came up strong and they are facing Aussies after wins against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.
Australia on the other hand bounced back after facing two early blows. Kangaroos have so far bagged five games in a row to stand behind India and South Africa. Today’s win for them will take them to the semifinals.
If we look back, the Cummins-led squad faced Afghanistan three times in ODI cricket and have won all three matches.
Australia vs Afghanistan match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan
|Online Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
