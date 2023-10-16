  

World Cup 2023: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

11:32 AM | 16 Oct, 2023
World Cup 2023: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Source: ICC/Twitter

LUCKNOW – Embattled Australia finally staged a comeback after defeat in their first two matches of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow on Monday. 

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 209 runs and the entire team was bowled out even before completion of the 50 overs innings. Chasing the target, Australia scored the required number of runs in 35.2 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. 

A magical bowling spell by Adam Zampa helped Australia to restrict Sri Lanka to 209 runs at Lucknow Stadium. Opening pair Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera remained top scorer with 61 and 78, respectively. However, no other batsman could stand firm in front of Aussies’ bowlers. 

Zamap removed four Lankan batters, while Pat Cummins took two wickets. 

Earlier, Sri Lank won the toss and decided to bat first.

Five-time champion Australia is in apparent disarray after back-to-back upset in the ongoing World Cup 2023 and they will face off Lankan Lion at Ekana Stadium today on Monday, October 16.

Kangaroos faced losses against India and South Africa, whereas Sri Lanka faced blows against Pakistan and South Africa. Team Australia and Sri Lanka are likely to make changes in squads as Island nation need to replace skipper Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the World Cup.

In previous event, Lankan players scored over 300 but poor fielding contained them both times. Australia failed to score as they were bundled out under 200, in both their matches.

Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lanka smash record world cup total against Pakistan

