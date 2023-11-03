Rain in Bengaluru may upset Pakistan’s semi-final chances

BENGALURU – A huge rain threat is looming large on the important Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup match scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on November 4.
The match will start at 10.30am. As per the weather forecast, there is 70 percent chances of rain in the city. Pakistan need to register a victory against New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive and a washout will dent their chances of advancing to the next stage of the mega event.
It should be noted that it is important for Pakistan to win the match against New Zealand by a good margin to stay alive in the tournament.
An 84-run victory in the match will take Pakistan above New Zealand in the net run rate, however, if the match is washed out, both teams will get one point each and the net run rate will not be affected.
In a washout scenario, points will be divided between both teams and Pakistan's points will be 7 while New Zealand will have 9. If Pakistan defeat England and New Zealand lose to Sri Lanka, the Men in Green will have also 9 points and the team with better net run rate will qualify for the semis.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
