Rain in Bengaluru may upset Pakistan’s semi-final chances

Web Desk
10:30 AM | 3 Nov, 2023
Rain in Bengaluru may upset Pakistan’s semi-final chances
Source: Twitter

BENGALURU – A huge rain threat is looming large on the important Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup match scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on November 4.

The match will start at 10.30am. As per the weather forecast, there is 70 percent chances of rain in the city. Pakistan need to register a victory against New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive and a washout will dent their chances of advancing to the next stage of the mega event.

It should be noted that it is important for Pakistan to win the match against New Zealand by a good margin to stay alive in the tournament.

An 84-run victory in the match will take Pakistan above New Zealand in the net run rate, however, if the match is washed out, both teams will get one point each and the net run rate will not be affected.

In a washout scenario, points will be divided between both teams and Pakistan's points will be 7 while New Zealand will have 9. If Pakistan defeat England and New Zealand lose to Sri Lanka, the Men in Green will have also 9 points and the team with better net run rate will qualify for the semis.

