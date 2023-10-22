India vs New Zealand World Cup match live streaming for free

High-flying New Zealand will take on unbeaten India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala today on Sunday.
Kiwis and Men in Blue are 4-0 in the leading ICC event, although the 2019 runners-up New Zealanders topping CWC points table with a better run rate.
India hold strong cricketing reputation, and when it comes to face Kiwis. Rohit Sharma led India remains in top form at the leading tournament, routing all their opponents including Pakistan. The hosts are touted as the most composed side in the ICC World Cup, with every player of their team showing their A-game in the top ICC event.e
Black Caps, on the other hand, kickstarted their campaign with a clinical win over England and that’s without their skipper Kane Williamson. In recent times, the rivalry between India, and New Zealand intensifies as Kiwis knocks out the Asian side of the 2019 World Cup with massive defeat.
India vs New Zealand match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.
|Online Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.5
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.
With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.
The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.
Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
