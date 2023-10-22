India vs New Zealand World Cup match live streaming for free

High-flying New Zealand will take on unbeaten India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala today on Sunday.

Kiwis and Men in Blue are 4-0 in the leading ICC event, although the 2019 runners-up New Zealanders topping CWC points table with a better run rate.

India hold strong cricketing reputation, and when it comes to face Kiwis. Rohit Sharma led India remains in top form at the leading tournament, routing all their opponents including Pakistan. The hosts are touted as the most composed side in the ICC World Cup, with every player of their team showing their A-game in the top ICC event.e

Black Caps, on the other hand, kickstarted their campaign with a clinical win over England and that’s without their skipper Kane Williamson. In recent times, the rivalry between India, and New Zealand intensifies as Kiwis knocks out the Asian side of the 2019 World Cup with massive defeat.

India vs New Zealand Match Live Streaming

India vs New Zealand match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match Other Countries live stream and TV coverage