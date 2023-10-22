PIA cancels another 25 flights as PSO suspends fuel supply over unpaid dues

ISLAMABAD – Over two dozen flights including some international trips of Pakistan International Airlines have been canceled, causing inconvenience to passengers amid a significant financial crisis due to growing dues owed by the country’s national flag carrier.

The country’s aviation sector is facing a severe crisis, with a numbers of PIA flights being canceled or postponed, and the disruption has left passengers stranded for hours.

Latest media reports suggest that 16 flights departing from the country’s financial hub Karachi to several airports were cancelled on Sunday. Two flights between Islamabad and Jeddah have also been suspended.

The development comes as Pakistan State Oil (PSO) again suspended fuel supply to airline amid non-transfer of daily payment to ensure fuel supply.

The airline earlier agreed with i state-owned petroleum corporation for a daily payment to continue fuel supply for essential routes but the non-transfer of daily payment continues.

PSO is reportedly not happy to give leniency to another state institution while an airline spokesperson claimed PUA paid Rs500 million so far to the PSO for the provision of fuel, adding that the national flag carrier is making payments to PSO daily.