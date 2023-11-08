Pakistan hikes prices for electricity

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved 40 paisas per unit increase in electricity price on the account of fuel cost adjustment.

The fuel adjustment has been made for the month of September 2023, an official notification said, adding that additional amount will be recovered from consumers in bill for November.

The revised prices will not be applicable to lifeline and K-Electric consumers, said the notification issued on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified 172 percent increase in natural gas prices increase for non-protected domestic users.

A notification issued by the regulatory authority said the revised prices will come into effect from November 01, 2023.

However, the protected category will pay a fixed charge of Rs400 per MMBtu while consumers of non-protected category will pay a fixed charge of Rs1,000 for up to 1.5 hm3 and Rs2,000 if consumption exceeds 1.5 hm3.

Domestic consumers whose average consumption of the last four winter months (November to February) is below or equal to 0.9 hm3 are included in the protected category

Ogra has announced Rs100 per MMBtu increase for those consuming up to 25 hm3 per month, taking previous per MMBtu price to Rs300.

Similarly, it has jacked up per MMBtu price to Rs600 from previous Rs300 for customers consuming up to 60 hm3 in a month.

Customers with up to 100 hm3 per month consumption will pay Rs1000 per MMBtu as Rs600 increase has been notified for this slab.