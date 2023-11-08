Chenab Limited rises with HBL's support

KARACHI - Chenab Limited is now on its way to achieving its lost glory. Chenab was once Pakistan’s largest exporter of home textile products. The firm faced a complete meltdown after the industrial crises of 2008-10 for reasons beyond its control.
Lenders to the company led by HBL, facilitated the implementation of a comprehensive rehabilitation plan in line with the vision of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to revive sick industrial units to recontribute to the economy.
To showcase its revival, Chenab Limited organized an event with the theme “Chenab Rising”. The event was attended by Mr. Saleem Ullah, Deputy Governor – State Bank of Pakistan along with representatives of more than 20 Banks. Participants at the event appreciated the regulator’s vision to revive the stressed/closed units. They also commended the positive role played by HBL in converting this vision into reality. Due to these efforts, Chenab Limited successfully delivered Rs 2.5 billion in revenue in the first 18 months of operation, employing 3,000 people, with the potential for further growth.
Speaking on the revival of Chenab Limited, Mian Muhammad Latif, Chairman – of Chenab Limited, said, “At one point I did feel the pressure of giving up but there was always a firm belief that we can revive Chenab back to its optimal value; certainly, this required sacrifices which we all were ready to undertake for the greater cause of revival. Chenab's revival is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. It is also a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope. I encourage all entrepreneurs to never give up on their dreams, no matter how difficult things may seem. I am grateful to our banking partners especially HBL for believing in our dreams and helping us to get back on our feet.”
Speaking about this success story, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, said, “The revival of Chenab stems from the Bank’s strategy of ‘Growing Pakistan’s Economy’, a pillar of which is corporate restructuring. Through these capacity-building efforts, the Bank continues to deliver against its sustainable banking practices in the process of becoming ‘More Than Just a Bank’.”
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.
Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.6
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.65
|764.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.26
|39.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.66
|930.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.36
|61.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.95
|746.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.16
|78.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.17
|319.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.
A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
