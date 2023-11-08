  

This American airline might start flight operations from Pakistan soon: Details inside

08:54 PM | 8 Nov, 2023
This American airline might start flight operations from Pakistan soon: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - An American airline has shown interest in operating flights from Pakistan for which formal contact has been made.

Ravn Alaska Airlines is keen to start the operation of flights from Pakistan for which it has also got in touch with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Well-placed sources confirm that the top management of the airline has sought the permission of the Civil Aviation Authority for Third Country Operator License, Express News reported.

Though official details on the development are yet to surface, the entry of an American airline into the aviation industry of Pakistan is a piece of welcome news.

Before Ravn Alaska, there were multiple international airlines which have started operations in Pakistan. For instance, Malaysian airline Batik Air announced the launch of direct flights between Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi, and Kuala Lumpur.

Moreover, Ethiopian Airlines has also resumed operations in the country after a gap of 19 years. Famous airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also announced flights to and from Pakistan as it has been given go-ahead by the federal government.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a low-cost airline and is a joint venture with state-owned ADQ (formerly, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADDH), which owns 51 percent with Wizz Air Holdings owning the remaining 49 percent.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan has recently announced that direct flights would be operated between Pakistan and Baku soon to give a boost to tourism which is fast recovering owing to the lifting of restrictions imposed after the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Pakistan is currently struggling with the resumption of flights to the United Kingdom by the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines; the carrier is facing financial challenges and has even grounded aircraft owing to the same economic viability issue though the federal government has decided to privatise the carrier.

