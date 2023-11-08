Pakistan decides to extend stay of registered Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has made the decision to provide officially registered Afghan refugees a six-month extension of stay in the nation.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar held a meeting of the National Action Plan (NAP) apex committee on October 3, during which he offered all foreign nationals living in the nation unlawfully until October 31 to leave willingly or risk deportation.

Local media sources state that the caretaker federal government decided to prolong the status of officially registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan by means of a circulating summary.

On the advice of the interior ministry and foreign office, the caretaker government of Pakistan decided to prolong the stay of Afghan refugees who possess POR (Proof of Registration) cards.