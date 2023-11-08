Pakistan denies supplying arms to Ukraine amid Russia war

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has not supplied nor does it intend to supply any arms to Ukraine, which is currently at war with Russia.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said: “Pakistan has stressed the need for a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine. As a matter of policy Pakistan does not supply arms to a region in conflict. It has not supplied nor does it intend to supply any arms to Ukraine”.

She also clarified that this topic was also not discussed during the telephone conversation between the defence ministers of both countries in November 7’s telephonic conversation.

A day earlier, Defence Minister Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, said an official statement made by the Ukrainian official.

“Spoke today with Pakistan’s Minister for Defence & Defence Production Lieutenant General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder. I’m grateful for Pakistan’s contribution to Ukraine’s capabilities. It was a pleasure to discuss areas of mutual interest as we maintain our bilateral relationship,” Umerov said on X.