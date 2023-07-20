Search

Ukrainian FM dismisses reports about supply of arms from Pakistan

08:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2023
Ukrainian FM dismisses reports about supply of arms from Pakistan
Source: Kuleba

ISLAMABAD – Dismissing the reports that Pakistan was supplying arms to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday there was no arms supply agreement between the two countries.

Speaking at a news conference along with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in the federal capital, Kuleba however thanked Pakistan for supporting Ukraine’s stance on its sovereignty and security.

The Ukrainian FM, who arrived in Islamabad earlier today on a two-day official visit, showed his interest in boosting trade and economic ties with Pakistan. He said that his country was looking forward to holding the inaugural meeting of a Pakistan-Ukraine commission on economic cooperation. He said that Ukraine considers Pakistan a good partner and is ready to work with it in the area of food security.

The Ukrainian foreign minister praised Pakistan's humanitarian assistance to the people of the conflict-hit country. He assured the hosts that Ukraine would solve the problems being faced by Pakistani students in Ukraine.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal laid stress on the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagement. He said that Pakistan is ready to support peace initiatives for a lasting stability in the region.

Bilawal said the Ukraine war has hit the developing countries hard, especially in terms of fuel, food, and fertiliser supplies, and Pakistan is no exception. He said that Pakistan has a great interest in promoting peace and reconciliation and resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Bilawal praised the Ukrainian government for supporting Pakistan's resolution against religious hatred, consistent incitements to discrimination, hostilities and violence, at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He expressed confidence that joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations will be beneficial for the people of both countries.

Bilawal said Pakistan aspires to build a mutually beneficial relationship that contributes to the "prosperity and wellbeing of our nations". "We agreed on the importance of regular dialogue and engagement to further strengthen our bilateral ties."

Referring to the situation in Ukraine, Bilawal expressed his deep concern and offered Islamabad's condolences on the loss of precious lives and immense human sufferings. He said despite "our own economic challenges, Pakistan has sent humanitarian assistance as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine". 

Pakistan, he said, believes that prolonged conflict brings immense hardships and sufferings for the civilian population. He expressed the hope that peace will prevail between Ukraine and Russia.

