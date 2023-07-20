Shehnaaz Gill shares pictures from her idyllic vacation

Shehnaaz Gill, the talented actor who gained fame after her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, is currently setting vacation goals with her latest social media posts.

The actress is enjoying a blissful holiday in the picturesque town of Igatpuri, Maharashtra, and she couldn't be happier. Standing amidst the serene beauty of nature in the outdoor area of her resort, Shehnaaz radiates pure joy as she revels in the soothing ambience of the location.

In her caption, Shehnaaz reflects on the profound healing power of nature, asserting that there is nothing more truthful than the statement that nature is the best healer. Savouring the delightful weather, she shares her simple pleasures of relishing garam pakoras (fried fritters) and ginger tea, a comforting treat that complements the idyllic surroundings.

"They say nature is the best healer… ain’t nothing more satyavachan than this! ❤️

I’m enjoying garam pakora and ginger tea in this beautiful weather, how about you guys…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Her fans showered her post with love and encouragement, praising her for being an inspiration and a source of strength in their lives.

Having made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," Shehnaaz is all set to grace the silver screen again in Sajid Khan's "100 percent" alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.