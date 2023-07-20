Shehnaaz Gill shares pictures from her idyllic vacation

Shehnaaz Gill, the talented actor who gained fame after her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, is currently setting vacation goals with her latest social media posts.
The actress is enjoying a blissful holiday in the picturesque town of Igatpuri, Maharashtra, and she couldn't be happier. Standing amidst the serene beauty of nature in the outdoor area of her resort, Shehnaaz radiates pure joy as she revels in the soothing ambience of the location.
In her caption, Shehnaaz reflects on the profound healing power of nature, asserting that there is nothing more truthful than the statement that nature is the best healer. Savouring the delightful weather, she shares her simple pleasures of relishing garam pakoras (fried fritters) and ginger tea, a comforting treat that complements the idyllic surroundings.
"They say nature is the best healer… ain’t nothing more satyavachan than this! ❤️
I’m enjoying garam pakora and ginger tea in this beautiful weather, how about you guys…"
Her fans showered her post with love and encouragement, praising her for being an inspiration and a source of strength in their lives.
Having made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," Shehnaaz is all set to grace the silver screen again in Sajid Khan's "100 percent" alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.9
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|322.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|378.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|197
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|219
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.90
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.5
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
