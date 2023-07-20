Search

Pakistan

ECP says 'fully prepared' to hold elections by Oct 11 if NA dissolves on Aug 12

Web Desk 10:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2023
ECP says 'fully prepared' to hold elections by Oct 11 if NA dissolves on Aug 12

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is "fully prepared" to hold the general elections by October 11 if the National Assembly completes its tenure and dissolves on August 12, ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal said on Thursday.

On August 12, 2018, the five-year term of the National Assembly began with the PTI assuming power. It will now complete its tenure under the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Imran Khan was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence on April 10 last year.

The ECP official's remarks come as political parties, particularly those affiliated with the ruling coalition, are holding consultations ahead of the elections scheduled for later this year. These consultations are reportedly focused on the timing of the elections and the caretaker setup, among other issues.

According to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government would hand over its powers to a caretaker set-up in August.

It's still unclear if the coalition partners would like the NA to dissolve automatically on August 12 when its term completes or they would ask the president to dissolve it earlier.

While the majority of allies, most notably the PPP, have called for timely elections, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the assembly may be dissolved earlier than the due date to "facilitate" the ECP.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Will overseas Pakistanis be able to cast vote in upcoming general elections?

06:03 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Islamabad court adjourns Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan at ECP’s request

10:12 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

PM Shehbaz says federal government to end term on August 14

02:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Ch in contempt case

11:00 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Pakistan says Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace

11:37 AM | 9 Jul, 2023

Alert issued as cyberattack hits ECP ahead of general elections 

02:08 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Young Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem announces retirement

11:21 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 20th July 2023

09:02 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.9 290.15
Euro EUR 316 322.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 378.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 197 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 219 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.5 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: