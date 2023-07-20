ECP says 'fully prepared' to hold elections by Oct 11 if NA dissolves on Aug 12

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is "fully prepared" to hold the general elections by October 11 if the National Assembly completes its tenure and dissolves on August 12, ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal said on Thursday.
On August 12, 2018, the five-year term of the National Assembly began with the PTI assuming power. It will now complete its tenure under the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Imran Khan was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence on April 10 last year.
The ECP official's remarks come as political parties, particularly those affiliated with the ruling coalition, are holding consultations ahead of the elections scheduled for later this year. These consultations are reportedly focused on the timing of the elections and the caretaker setup, among other issues.
According to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government would hand over its powers to a caretaker set-up in August.
It's still unclear if the coalition partners would like the NA to dissolve automatically on August 12 when its term completes or they would ask the president to dissolve it earlier.
While the majority of allies, most notably the PPP, have called for timely elections, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the assembly may be dissolved earlier than the due date to "facilitate" the ECP.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.9
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|322.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|378.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|197
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|219
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.90
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.5
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
