ICC releases World Cup 2023 promo featuring Shahrukh Khan

The official promo of the ODI World Cup 2023, which will start in India on October 5, has been released on all social media platforms of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a two-minute and 13 second video made by the ICC, the theme is "All it takes one day." Shahrukh Khan's voice is used to narrate a beautiful montage of memorable images from previous World Cup competitions.

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆



All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023

Pakistani left-arm bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's iconic World Cup 2019 wicket celebration is one of the visuals used in the promo.

With the famous World Cup trophy in hand, the Bollywood actor makes an appearance at the close of the clip and declares, "For everything ever dreamed for, pushed for, lived for, it takes, one day."

Pakistani fans didn't find it very amusing since Babar Azam, their captain and the current top ODI batter, wasn't there in the promo.

This video is based on ICT and ECB. Feature Shaheen taking a wicket, Shadab getting hit for six, Wahab Riaz Getting smacked, and Mohammad Amir getting clean bowled. But The Number One ODI batsman isn’t there and also has a good record in World Cup 2019 He scored 474 runs. I Must… pic.twitter.com/SdjZBPqPLT — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 20, 2023