ICC releases World Cup 2023 promo featuring Shahrukh Khan

The official promo of the ODI World Cup 2023, which will start in India on October 5, has been released on all social media platforms of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
In a two-minute and 13 second video made by the ICC, the theme is "All it takes one day." Shahrukh Khan's voice is used to narrate a beautiful montage of memorable images from previous World Cup competitions.
History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆— ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023
All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z
Pakistani left-arm bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's iconic World Cup 2019 wicket celebration is one of the visuals used in the promo.
With the famous World Cup trophy in hand, the Bollywood actor makes an appearance at the close of the clip and declares, "For everything ever dreamed for, pushed for, lived for, it takes, one day."
Pakistani fans didn't find it very amusing since Babar Azam, their captain and the current top ODI batter, wasn't there in the promo.
This video is based on ICT and ECB. Feature Shaheen taking a wicket, Shadab getting hit for six, Wahab Riaz Getting smacked, and Mohammad Amir getting clean bowled. But The Number One ODI batsman isn’t there and also has a good record in World Cup 2019 He scored 474 runs. I Must… pic.twitter.com/SdjZBPqPLT— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 20, 2023
It's more of an ipl promo than world cup promo. @ICC have some self respect. https://t.co/mRmhKfsXgg— Naveed Athar Mazari (@naveedamazari) July 20, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.9
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|322.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|378.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|197
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|219
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.90
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.5
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
