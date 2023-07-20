Young Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem announces retirement

LAHORE – Ayesha Naseem, an 18-year-old Pakistani all-rounder, has announced her retirement from international cricket.

She says she made this decision because she wants to live her life in line with the Islamic principles.

She has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of her decision. "I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam," Naseem told the PCB.

Ayesha made her international debut for Pakistan in March 2020. She played four ODIs and four T20Is. She scored 402 runs in international matches.

Her notoriety soared in January 2023 after she made a brief cameo appearance versus Australia. She got 24 runs in that game off just 20 balls, including three sixes and a four.