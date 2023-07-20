PM Shehbaz vows to increase IT exports to $25 billion

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan needed to increase its IT exports to $25 billion and IT investment to $20 billion within two to three years.

Speaking at an IT seminar and launch of IT projects, the prime minister said the government had already developed a mechanism to ensure one-window operation to facilitate the investors.

He said, “This is something doable. This is difficult but not impossible. We have to achieve this target under all circumstances through your support and expertise.”

He told the gathering of diplomats, IT experts, investors, entrepreneurs, professors and students that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would sit with them to discuss issues and find solutions.

He said that Pakistan was rich with immense youth potential and its $2.5 billion exports did not justify the potential. He cited the example of a neighboring country that had excelled in the field of IT and IT exports, adding that Pakistan was positioned to claim its place.

Calling investors his “masters”, he said the government would extend all facilities to them through the SIFC. He said he himself chaired the apex committee and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir was also playing his full role. He said the SIFC would focus on boosting investment in agriculture, IT, mining and defence production.

“This is seriously a one-window operation with the whole of government sitting there and extending facilities to potential investors without any delay. No delay will be tolerated,” he assured.

The prime minister said that Gulf countries were willing to invest in Pakistan and the country would benefit from their investment to generate revenue and enhance exports. He urged all stakeholders to march with unity and do everything in their capacity to change history.

He said the government would act as a partner and catalyst to provide all kinds of support to investors.