China urges its citizens to avoid travelling to Afghanistan after Kabul blast

KABUL – China has issued a travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to avoid traveling to Afghanistan following a deadly blast in Kabul.

The advisory comes in response to the recent ISIS-K attack, which targeted a Chinese restaurant in the Shahr-e-Naw area, resulting in at least seven deaths, including one Chinese national, and several injuries.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, describing it as complex and dangerous.

They have also urged Chinese citizens already in Afghanistan to avoid crowded areas and stay alert to local security conditions.

Furthermore, Beijing has raised its concerns with the Taliban authorities, requesting enhanced protection for Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions operating in the country.

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, while the Taliban has promised to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible.

A day earlier, China’s of Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson strongly condemned the deadly blast at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul on Tuesday.

“China has urged Afghanistan to make every possible effort to save and treat the injured, do more to keep Chinese nationals, projects and institutions safe, get to the bottom of the attack, and bring the perpetrators to justice ASAP,” he said in a statement.